UK Government to invest US$219m into nuclear power

Announced by the UK Government, new investment plans of US$219m will see preparations accelerate to enable the construction of Sizewell C to start.

A first in more than 30 years for the UK

In hopes to strengthen the UK’s energy security, Sizewell C is a first in more than 30 years for the country, to construct a new Nuclear power station. By investing US$219m into the project, the funds will be used to prepare the site for future construction, procure key components from the project’s supply chain, and expand its workforce.

The project is expected to provide reliable and low carbon power - the equivalent of 6 million homes over 60 years - saving as much as nine million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

“Sizewell C represents the bridge between the ongoing construction of Hinkley Point C and our longer-term ambition to provide up to a quarter of the UK’s electricity from homegrown nuclear energy by 2050. Our new nuclear fleet will provide clean, reliable, and abundant energy whilst driving down bills, boosting economic growth and ensuring that the UK is never held to energy ransom by tyrants like Putin,” said Grant Shapps, Energy Security Secretary.

“With government support, our nuclear industry will play a critical role in supplying cleaner, home-grown energy, and boost our energy security by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels from abroad. The steps we’re taking today will speed up the development of one of our biggest projects, Sizewell C, towards final approval, which would enable construction to start as soon as possible, supporting thousands of jobs for communities in Suffolk and across the country,” said Andrew Bowie, Nuclear and Networks Minister.