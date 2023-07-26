Top 10: Energy CEOs

Energy companies are critical players in the journey to net-zero, making it easier for consumers to convert to clean energy through the development of new technologies and infrastructure. At the helm, CEOs steer their companies, playing an essential role in the fight to reach The Paris Agreement targets.

Our list contains leaders who have held their position for six months, to those who have been in leadership for decades. Their companies — including Shell, Total Energies and SSE plc — provide energy to households and companies around the world.

From driving change and spearheading new initiatives to navigating challenges and making strategic decisions, we take a look at the top 10 CEOs of energy companies.