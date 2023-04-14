Top 10: Energy CEOs in Europe

5. Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade - EDP Group

EDP, a company with a worldwide presence in renewables, networks, and client solutions, is led by Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade as its CEO. Over 75% of the energy generated by EDP is sourced from renewable sources, and the company aims to become fully sustainable by 2030. With over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, Miguel started his career in Investment Banking before joining EDP in 2000. During his time at EDP, he has held several leadership positions, including CEO of EDP Spain, CEO of EDP's supply business in Portugal, and board member of EDP Distribution.

4. Larry Wash - Albireo Energy

Effective from 2022, Wash is the CEO of Albireo Energy. Previously, Larry has spent 25 years as a CEO of KONE Americas, Global President of Trane Building Services, and President of Xerox Services. He recently joined Albireo Energy after serving as an advisor at Current Capital Partners, where he advised top private equity firms on investment strategies and mergers and acquisitions while also serving on the boards of the firms and their portfolio companies. Larry will continue to serve on the boards of SLIPNOT, Vantage Elevator Solutions, and Sweeping Corporation of America..

3. ​​​​​​​ Mads Nipper - Ørsted

Since taking the position of CEO in 2021, Mads Nipper has set a bold ambition of deploying 50 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, while simultaneously establishing a leadership position for the company in renewable hydrogen and green fuels. Under his leadership, Ørsted has also expanded its commitment to sustainability, with a target to achieve a net-positive impact on biodiversity from all new renewable energy projects by 2030. Additionally, Ørsted became the first energy company to have its net-zero target validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Mads Nipper, the current CEO of Ørsted, previously served as the Group President and CEO of the Grundfos Group. Prior to this role, he was a member of the management board and the Chief Marketing Officer for the LEGO Group. He holds an MSc in International Business from Aarhus School of Business in Denmark.

2. Christian Bruch - Siemens Energy

In 2020, Bruch was named CEO of Siemens Energy AG, a spin-off company from Siemens AG that focuses on energy generation, transmission, and storage. As CEO, he has led the company through its initial public offering and its transition to a more sustainable energy portfolio.



While at Linde AG, Bruch served in several leadership roles, including as a member of the executive board and CEO of the company's Engineering Division. In 2014, he was appointed CEO of Linde Material Handling, a subsidiary of Linde AG.

Bruch is also a member of the supervisory board of Merck KGaA, a German multinational pharmaceutical, chemical, and life sciences company.

1. Patrick Pouyanné - TotalEnergies



Patrick Pouyanné is a French business executive who has been serving as the CEO of TotalEnergies (formerly known as Total S.A.) since 2015.

Pouyanné began his career in the French Ministry of Industry in 1989 and later joined the French Petroleum Institute (IFP) in 1997, where he held various management positions in exploration and production.

As the CEO of TotalEnergies, Pouyanné has focused on the company's transition to cleaner energy sources, including expanding its renewable energy portfolio and investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Under his leadership, the company has also made significant investments in natural gas and LNG projects, as well as in new technologies such as carbon capture and storage.