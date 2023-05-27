SSE unveils plans to invest £40 billion in clean energy

Scottish energy giant SSE has pledged to invest up to £40bn (US$49.3bn) in green energy in the next decade after seeing its annual profits almost double.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said the commitment was a “further vote of confidence in the British economy”.

In the 12 months to the end of March 2023, the Perth-based company’s pre-tax profit was £2.18bn – up from £1.16bn a year prior. During the latest financial year, SSE made £2.8bn worth of investments.