Top 10 Thought Leaders in Energy

Chief Executive Officer and President of the Executive Board, OMV Petrom

Christina Verchere has been CEO of OMV Petrom since 2018, having previously spent the majority of her career at BP, with roles including Regional President Asia Pacific and President and CEO BP Canada Energy Group.

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, and is active along the energy value chain: from exploration and production of oil and gas, to refining and fuels distribution and further on to power generation and marketing of gas and power. It provides the energy needed for day-to-day modern life, including fuels for mobility, and energy for light and heat.

Verchere holds a Master degree in Economics Science from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.