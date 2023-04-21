Top 10: Most Popular Renewable Energy Sources

Renewable energy can be classified as originating from a natural source that replenishes itself. Scientists have stated that to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, emissions need to be reduced by almost half in the next ten years. It is no surprise that renewable energy has been described as a ‘solution’ to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, as well as ensuring that humanity relies less on fossil fuels.

The UN has suggested that 30 million jobs can be created as a result of renewable energy sources. Energy Magazine is therefore considering 10 of the most popular current sources for renewable energy.

10: Biomass

Biomass is generated from burning wood, plants and other organic matter, such as manure or household waste. According to the Energy Saving Trust, it has the potential to use considerably less carbon dioxide (net carbon emissions) than fossil fuels, and can be considered renewable if the plants are being replaced.

In addition, biomass is less expensive than fossil fuels and can be used for fuels, power, and products that would otherwise be made from fossil fuels. Technologies can be created from biomass, including biofuels, conversion into heat and electricity and chemicals for making plastics.

9: Ethanol fuel

Ethanol fuel is most often used as a motor fuel as an alternative to petrol or gasoline. It is the same as the ethyl alcohol that you find in alcoholic drinks and often obtained from corn or grains. It has been determined to reduce emissions and so it can be blended with gasoline to increase the octane level of the fuel.

With plenty of governments now prioritising the reduction of fuel emissions (London’s ULEZ zone expansion this year for example), the use of ethanol fuels has greatly increased over the past decade.