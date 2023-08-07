Siemens Energy focuses on a decarbonised future for energy

Grid Technology

As demand for renewable energy grows, the infrastructure must too.

With the technology surrounding green energy generation continuously progressing, the infrastructure supporting it struggles to keep up which creates the need for both upgraded grid technology and input of infrastructure.

According to IRENA, the shift from the regular grid to a renewables grid will demand at least a threefold increase in energy storage capacity by 2030.

Siemens Energy have five focus areas to support development:

Accelerate renewables. This will vary by region; the Asia-Pacific region will have to increase its use by up to ten times by 2050, compared with a three- or four-fold increase in Europe.

Strengthen the grid. Developing more robust grids to not only serve the needs of an individual country, but which are capable of meeting demand within and between regions.

Expand infrastructure. Using the existing infrastructure as a bridge towards the new energy future — even if this means using conventional technologies for a period.

Improve energy efficiency. Whilst efficient generation is essential, acknowledging the huge potential for efficiency gains in consumption.

Secure supply chain and resources. More materials and minerals are needed for the energy transition; for example, an onshore wind plant requires nine times more mineral resources than a gas-fired plant.

Transformation of Industry

Global decarbonisation requires a new energy system, and Siemens Energy is working to enable decarbonisation of the industrial sector and the transition to sustainable processes, building on a strong industrial customer base, a global network, diverse technologies and integrated execution capabilities.

"The energy transition has given organisations opportunities across the industrial supply chain to leverage new technologies and drive towards a more sustainable and viable future,” says Anne-Laure de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board & Executive Vice President Transformation of Industry, Siemens Energy.

“Siemens Energy is uniquely qualified to help our customers achieve these goals.”

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Renewable wind power specialist Siemens Gamesa is currently finalising full integration into Siemens Energy.

The company provides wind energy technologies and services, operating as one of the world’s leading suppliers for on and offshore solutions. Its thousands of turbines generate over 130 GW of wind power all over the world — enough clean energy to power more than 110 million households annually.

“In the new era of a more sustainable, affordable, and reliable power generation, we’re determined to remain the partner of choice for our customers,” says Karim Amin, Member of the Executive Board & Executive Vice President Gas Services, Siemens Energy

“With our technology, solutions, services, and capabilities, we strive to set new benchmarks for decarbonization and the transformation of the energy system.”