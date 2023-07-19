Top 10: Hydrogen Companies

As clean energy becomes increasingly prevalent in the journey to net zero and achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, the spotlight is being turned to hydrogen as a clean energy source.

When burned, hydrogen produces no greenhouse gases — only water vapour — making it an incredibly favourable source of fuel when compared to oil or coal. However, it isn’t as easily extractable as natural gas, and sourcing hydrogen often emits greenhouse gases.

Companies internationally are working to produce hydrogen without the carbon output, and in quantities large enough to serve global energy needs to allow us to start relying on it.

According to GlobalData, global green hydrogen production capacity reached over 109,000 tonnes per annum (ktpa) in 2022, representing a 44% increase over 2021.

Goldman Sachs believes clean hydrogen can develop into a major global market, resulting in a 15% cut in GHG emissions impacting energy supply, and accounting for up to 30% of global hydrogen volumes crossing borders.

Our picks for top hydrogen companies are pioneers in the field, developing new technologies, producing hydrogen at the largest, most sustainable quantities and advocating for hydrogen-forward global legislation.