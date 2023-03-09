Top 10 biggest renewable energy companies

What was once considered a niche segment of the energy industry has evolved into being an important source of power in many regions across the world. As organisations aim for net-zero emissions by phasing out fossil fuel power, they are ramping up their innovation and broadening their range of offerings to bolster their capacity for renewable energy.



In line with this, we present the top 10 renewable energy companies and their initiatives that are propelling the transition to net zero.







Market cap: $2.74bn

Canadian Solar, based in Canada, specializes in designing and producing solar photovoltaic modules and providing energy solutions. Additionally, they manage solar power projects and provide operation and maintenance services. Canadian Solar extends its services to customers located in over 160 countries.

Market cap: $3.92bn

Daqo New Energy, based in Shanghai and established in 2008, identifies itself as one of the most economical producers of high-purity polysilicon for the solar PV industry. It operates its manufacturing facilities in Xinjiang, China, with a production capacity of 70,000 metric tons. The polysilicon produced by Daqo is utilized in the creation of solar power solutions, such as cells and wafers.



Market cap: $5.16bn



Brookfield Renewable Partners runs renewable power generating facilities in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Their portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.



Market cap: $5.2bn

Algonquin Power & Utilities, headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, offers rate-regulated utility and renewable energy services to over one million customers throughout North America. Its operating business, Liberty, provides services such as natural gas, water, and electricity. Additionally, the company invests in various clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydro, and thermal.

Market cap: $8.18bn

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Latham, New York, Plug Power has grown to become a significant player in the hydrogen fuel cell industry. The company has partnerships with major corporations such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot, and its fuel cell technology is used in more than 40,000 vehicles worldwide.