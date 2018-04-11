AIR PRODUCTS and ENGIE to launch blockchain project to track green energy

The industrial gas company, AIR PRODUCTS, has partnered with French utility, ENGIE, on a blockchain project that will trace and certify green energy usage in manufacturing processes.

AIR PRODUCTS will be able to identify green energy generation assets through blockchain technology – ENGIE will offer the firm traceability in real time.

The companies will also develop an innovative offering that will allow for the certification of the source of green energy during the manufacturing of products.

Initially ENGIE will link the production of a wind farm and two hydroelectric plants to AIR PRODUCTS’ point of consumption at the Sitn-Quentin Fallavier, Isère plant.

AIR PROUDUCTS will also be equipped with a private web interface for the monitoring of renewable asset production.

“Certification by blockchain technology gives ENGIE the opportunity to transform its customer-supplier relationship. We not only provide green electricity, we support our customers in their energy transition,” stated Edouard Neviaski, CEO of ENGIE's Global Energy Management Business Unit.

“With this type of contract, our ambition is two-fold: to improve the monitoring of green energy consumption by our customers and to enable our customers to be involved in their traceability to the final consumer.”

“With this traceable green energy system, we can better support them in their sustainable development approach, just as we’re already doing with our logistics strategy, aiming to be more respectful of the environment,” remarked Kurt Lefevere, Vice President of Northern Continent Industrial Gases Europe at AIR PRODUCTS.