Bechtel & Westinghouse Unite for European Nuclear Power

That sentiment and determination is echoed in American engineering, procurement, construction and project management company Bechtel.

“For more than 70 years, Bechtel has been at the forefront of delivering state-of-the-art nuclear power technologies,” remarked John Howanitz, President of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security, and Environmental business unit.

Howanitz — a veteran project manager at Bechtel with a career at the company spanning back to 1982 — brings a wealth of experience, having held leadership roles in various projects including fossil power plants, commercial nuclear power plants, combined-cycle natural gas units, waste-to-energy facilities and a NASA launch complex.

He continued: “We know that the most successful projects include partnering at the local level and maximising the capacity and capabilities of local suppliers to help our partners achieve their clean energy goals. We look forward to working with CPIA to help us continue to identify potential local suppliers and subcontractors to partner with to deliver energy security to the Czech Republic.”

The trilateral agreement between Bechtel, Westinghouse and CPIA marks a significant stride towards enhancing nuclear capabilities in the Czech Republic. The collaboration not only underscores the importance of local involvement but also sets the stage for clean energy advancements that will resonate for generations.

Westinghouse: Founded in the 19th century with a 21st century mindset

As described by Westinghouse, its founder George Westinghouse was a “spunky teenager with a head full of ideas” who seized opportunity after opportunity to make technology better, faster and more efficient. The founder of a staggering 60 ventures that survived him, one of those, Westinghouse Electric Company, has grown exponentially since it was established in 1886.