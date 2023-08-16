As Europe’s energy sources continue to be fraught by the ongoing political situation with Russia, European energy companies work to find alternatives to Russian oil as a dependant fuel source. The recent agreement from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to synchronise their electricity grids with the European grid by early 2025, are a “symbol of European solidarity in action,” says Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy.

“The project will not only bring energy security in the region and complete the EU integration of the three Baltic States, but will also support the implementation of the Green Deal by ensuring secure, affordable and sustainable energy for the Eastern Baltic Sea region and the Union as a whole.”

Europe’s focus on unifying for the benefit of the green energy transition is reflected in our Top 10 Energy Companies in Europe, many of whom are utilising global partnerships and developing shared technologies to benefit the continent, and indeed the world.