Berliner Stadtwerke & EON to power new smart city Berlin TXL

Sustainably powering the developing city



A partnership between Berliner Stadtwerke and E.ON will supply heat and cooling to The Urban Tech Republic and the Schumacher Quartier in Berlin TXL using a pioneering low-temperature network called LowEx2.

In line with the city’s climate neutral goals, the pioneering low-temperature network uses 80% less fossil fuel through cutting distribution losses, instead using local energy.

“Various building blocks come into play that are aimed not only at climate neutrality but also at climate resilience,” explains Gudrun Sack, Managing Director of Tegel Projekt GmbH.

“For example, we focus on sustainable raw materials, renewable energies, the sensible use of resources, and a conscious look at the CO2 footprint we leave behind — in everything we do.

“Our big issue is the circular economy. We don't think in terms of consumption, but in terms of reusing and recycling raw materials within a closed-loop system. We hardly ever demolish buildings, for example, but instead convert them or recycle the concrete from the many sealed surfaces.”

