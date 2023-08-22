Petronas and AIQ accelerate the energy transition with AI

Global energy group Petronas is headquartered in Malaysia and operates in over 100 countries, offering a portfolio including cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of Petronas as it works to harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives, utilising strong partnerships to drive passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

Using AI solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition

Petronas has partnered with AIQ, an Abu Dhabi-based technology company, to share experiences in building artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that may potentially accelerate the energy transition and drive sustainability across energy operations.

AIQ is a technology pioneer focused on driving the transformation of the industrial sector powered by AI.

Petronas and AIQ will leverage their deep understanding of the energy industry to collaborate on digital innovation through knowledge sharing, value creation, joint product development and commercialization, capability development and engineering.

As part of the collaboration, the two parties will work together to pilot and test AI solutions to discover viable applications and use cases that can create value across multiple business verticals in the energy sector on a global scale. Petronas and AIQ will also develop AI and advanced analytics best practices and frameworks to ensure commercial and operational excellence throughout their joint projects.

"We look forward to partnering with AIQ to co-create and leverage each other's capabilities as we continue to transform our operations, enrich the skills of our employees and boost organisational productivity and effectiveness with AI. It is aligned to what we want to achieve through our AI Centre of Excellence (AI CoE),” says Aadrin Azly, Vice President of Petronas Group Technology and Commercialisation.

“AIQ is proud to form strategic partnerships with key industry leaders such as Petronas, which both accelerates the digital transformation of the energy sector and steers it towards progressing to a more sustainable future,” comments Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ.