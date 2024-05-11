ABB: AI and Startups Play Key Role in Energy Transition

“Climate change is the number one existential crisis we're facing,” he says. “It's a huge challenge and there is no one silver bullet to solve it. But, with a huge challenge there's a huge opportunity.

“What we've seen over the last few years is an increased appetite from really clever, smart founders with lots of incredible qualifications coming out and actually wanting to apply that expertise to try and solve climate change. We've seen a huge increase in the number of great technologies and innovations coming through, and it's just incredibly exciting to be part of that and be part of the solution that helps to solve climate change.”

Stuart is also exceptionally excited by the prospect of AI in accelerating green technologies for the benefit of the planet.

He adds: “I think this is going to be a big year for grid optimisation and grid solutions, a mix of hardware and software starting to bring the grid networks into the 21st century.”

Startups to watch

The winners of ABB Electrification’s Startup Challenge 2024 are:

Enline

Edgecom Energy

KUGU Home GmbH

Xaba Inc.

Other startups disrupting the energy landscape and worth keeping an eye on are:

Rebel Energy

Liquid Wind

Common Energy

Piclo

Purpose Energy

Moment Energy

EH Group

Freyr Energy

Ecoflow

Enpal

