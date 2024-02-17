Sustainable Ventures: Behind the World’s Leading Startups

Battery technology, sustainable fuels and wider R&D are also areas Ferguson envisions taking off, with credible commercial opportunities emerging now that haven’t been available before.

“We're about to do our first ever investment in the hydrogen space,” he continued. “This is cool, with alternative materials also being a big deal.”

Sustainable Ventures success stories

With £1bn (US$1.26bn) in equity funds raised to date, Sustainable Ventures has facilitated the creation of more than 5,500 jobs.

“Companies can’t grow without money,” Ferguson highlighted. “Increased investment means increased scale of these companies, and that means increased impact. We've got to be able to find ways of directing more capital into the climate tech space or we're not going to solve climate change.

“But we've also got to recognise this is not just about solving climate change. This is about future proof in the economy, so it makes commercial sense as well.”

The one common theme Ferguson sees across all of Sustainable Ventures’ success stories is their laser focus on solving real customer problems.

“It frustrates me that probably 50% of the decks we see every year are technology led,” he stated. “They're promoting the features of a technology rather than thinking about how they're going to be applied to a customer. “What needs to happen is focus in on the challenges that you're really good at and you're trying to solve, and you'll be able to scale much more quickly and secure more investment if you're able to see that.”

Rovco was one of the investment arms’ first successes and the first investment it took part in. The company has built unmanned submersible vehicles together with some cutting-edge software technology to map and support the growth of offshore renewable assets. In-house-developed Airex is another climate tech success, which after a long R&D cycle now is up-and-running selling smart energy bricks to house builders, mostly for social housing, to regulates airflow and reduce energy consumption, which Ferguson applauds from a carbon and cost of living perspective.

“While this is a good example of while we are really focused on climate impact, actually there's a lot of other social impact that comes alongside what we do,” he explained.

Stars of the future for Ferguson include Concrete4Change, which has invented a molecule that sequesters carbon uniformly within cement — reducing cement need in concrete and adding a carbon capture element. Among them is Biophilica, which has developed a plant-based alternative to leather and dedicated hardware, AI and robotics engineers Danu Robotics, working to develop recycled waste sorting systems.

