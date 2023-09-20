Top 10 Clean Energy Startups

CEO: Richard Keiser

Electricity management platform Common Energy that allows households to connect their electricity system to renewable energy sources, and has connected over 100K households’ electricity accounts to renewable energy sources. Founded in New York in 2017, the company works to both save its customers money — boasting 5-15% savings on average — and reduce household emissions.

CEO: James Johnston

Piclo’s mission is to decarbonise the grid, developing software solutions to make energy networks smarter, flexible and more sustainable. As of 2022 the company’s flagship product, Piclo Flex, had 55,000 registered flexible assets and flexibility contracts awarded totalled £58m with 16.6 GW of flex capacity registered and 1.1 GW+ of flexible capacity procured.

Piclo Flex enables system operators (such as National Grid ESO, UKPN and a growing number internationally) to source energy flexibility from flexible service providers (e.g. electric vehicles) during times of high demand or low supply.

Founded in 2013, the London based company is present in the UK, Europe and the US.

CEO: Eric Fitch

PurposeEnergy’s mission is to capture the millions of tons of wasted organic material flowing from industrial food production plants, converting them into valuable renewable energy, clean water, and healthy soil amendments. Founded in 2007, the US based company works to reduce the cost of disposal by anaerobically treating processed wastewater, organic solids, slurries, and fats onsite, eliminating the costly need to move waste off site for treatment.

CEO: Edward Chiang

Canadian energy startup Moment Energy repurposes vehicle batteries into battery units that can store renewable energy. Founded in 2019, the company is partnered with Nissan North America to collaborate on the supply chain side of the business and boosts zero emission energy, reduce energy costs while contributing to our planet's health. The solution helps with peak energy demands and can be paired with any renewable source to solve energy intermittency and increase energy reliability, lowering the levelised cost of storage as well as prevent new lithium from being mined to create energy storage.

CEO: Mardit Matian

Hydrogen fuel cell technologies and services company EH Group is headquartered in Switzerland and was founded in 2017. EH Group's mission is to accelerate the large scale deployment of hydrogen fuel cells for a decarbonised future, especially in mobile applications (i.e., heavy-duty trucks, mining, maritime, maritime handling and aviation) where weight and volume reduction are key criteria.