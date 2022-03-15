Top 10 ways governments can support clean energy start-ups

Unlike most areas of energy investment, and against many expectations, clean energy venture capital investments did not contract during the pandemic.

Rather, momentum for annual early-stage investment was maintained at around US$3bn in 2020 and rose higher in 2021 as it became more evenly distributed internationally. Increasingly, investors have become convinced that energy transitions are indeed happening and that they will be underpinned in the near term by proactive government recovery policies and robust corporate demand.

The IEA recently published a report focusing on government support for start-ups – young SMEs – and here are the 10 ways governments can bring novel clean energy technologies to market.

In Bill Gross' widely watched TedTalks video on start-ups (above), he found timing is the number one factor differentiating between success and failure, and the idea isn't the most important factor.