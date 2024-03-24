Offshore Wind Growth Continues in Pursuit of Climate Targets

Located off UK shores, Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s three phases together make up the world's largest offshore wind farm. Covering an area similar to Greater London and twice the size of New York City, when fully complete — hoped by 2026 — its 3.6 GW capacity will be supported by 277 offshore turbines capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of six million British homes each year. It is the product of a joint venture, with the site developed by UK-based SSE Renewables, in partnership with Norway’s Equinor and Vårgrønn.

Alongside Dogger Bank, the UK is home to a plethora of other offshore wind projects, seeing seven of the top ten largest offshore wind farms off its shores. One of those being Hornsea Offshore Wind Farm, which has a combined capacity of 2.6GW across 300 square miles and powers in access of two million homes on the UK mainland. When two more phases are added, its capacity will grow to 6GW – enough to power 4.5 million homes.

Hai Long is the largest offshore wind project in Taiwan and Asia-Pacific with the 1,022MW offshore wind project positioned 45nm off Taiwan's west coast. There are just two operating offshore wind farms in US waters, the largest being South Fork Wind Farm off Rhode Island. Vineyard Wind – southwest of Martha's Vineyard — is set to be operational this year and have a capacity of 806MW.

Offshore wind farms could be the future of energy for Latin America, as three decades after the world’s first offshore wind farm was built, has no such facility.

