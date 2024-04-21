Insight Into Unique Project for Floating Offshore Wind Farm

A number of leading renewable energy companies, many of whom specialise in wind, have an established portfolio of floating wind farms or the technology which facilitates it. Among then are:

Expanding the US floating offshore wind market with UK expertise

A unique project could expand the US market for innovative UK companies developing technology to support the growing floating offshore wind market in the US. The UK-US Floating Offshore Wind Supply Chain Innovation Bilateral (FLOWB) supply chain programme brings together the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Innovate UK with US partners including University of Maine and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

By working together, this group of entities will enable UK companies developing exportable technologies to team up with floating wind platform developers across the Atlantic, with them also able to benefit from up to a £1.5m (US$1.9m) funding pot.

Dr Stephen Wyatt, Director of Strategy and Emerging Technologies at ORE Catapult, said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for companies in the UK to engage with floating offshore wind platform developers in the US — identifying technical and commercial gaps where they can work together and leverage the UK’s early floating supply chain experience.

“UK companies will be able to support the leading floating wind developers in the US and both will benefit from shared learning in this expanding and dynamic area of offshore wind.”

The new UK-US collaboration encourages cross-geographical support and knowledge sharing, with US market expansion a secondary benefit that will help continue to accelerate the adoption of renewables and open up new opportunities.

