Solarcentury gets go ahead for four solar power projects in Seville

British solar power company Solarcentury has received the go ahead from the regional government in Andalucia to construct four solar parks. The projects, to be located in Alcala de Guadaira, Seville, Spain, are known as “Cerrado Cabrera”, “El primo Alemán”, “Hazas de los sesenta” and “Los Gonzalez” and will produce enough electricity to power 105,000 households.

With its Spanish head office in Valencia, the British firm has a pipeline of projects in Andalusia amounting to approximately 500 MW. These four projects in Alcalá de Guadaira are the first to reach the ready-to-build stage. Each installation will have an output of approximately 50 MW.

Solarcentury believes project construction is likely to start in April 2019.

The projects are being delivered in collaboration with Texla, a local engineering partner based in Seville and with more than 20 years of experience in developing and maintaining renewable energy projects in Spain. This news follows the recent announcement that the company has partnered with Encavis AG to construct the 300 MWp Talayuela solar park in Extremadura and reinforces its commitment to the Spanish market.

With high efficiency production and respect for the environment , the group of projects will be constructed on the basis of power purchase agreements (PPA) and the electricity acquired by an institution at a fixed price.

José Miguel Ferrer, Solarcentury’s Managing Director for Iberia said: “We see these projects as a real win-win for the region. Not only generating clean renewable power for thousands of homes, they will have been built with no public subsidies, be a net generator of employment and environmentally friendly. We imagine the construction of this group of projects will last approximately twelve months from April 2019. Once the Seville projects are completed, these, along with Talayuela Solar in Cáceres, will be two of the largest scale solar power projects in Spain and among the most significant in Europe. They prove that solar power can and will be delivered at scale enabling Europe to lead in the transition from fossil fuels to zero carbon energy.”