Rolls Royce Holdings Generates Clean Power from CO₂ Capture

Now under construction is the first-of-its-kind decarbonised flexible power generation and carbon capture plant in the UK, which will support the UK grid and local residents whilst generating food-grade carbon dioxide from the resulting CO₂ emissions.

“This partnership is an important milestone in our collective mission to combat climate change and promote clean energy practices,” says Mick Avison, founder and managing director of Landmark Power Holdings.

Rolls-Royce Holdings’ sustainability strategy

Rolls-Royce Holdings develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land.

Headquartered in Germany, the company employs more than 10,500 people, is present in 48 countries and has customers in more than 150. As the second largest producer of aircraft engines (after GE Aerospace), these customers include more than 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers.

With a product portfolio including engines, propulsion systems, diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, Rolls-Royce delivers complex power systems and understands that it has a fundamental role in meeting the environmental and societal opportunities and challenges that the world faces.