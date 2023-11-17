Clean energy technology: Rolls-Royce SMR’s nuclear solution

Rolls-Royce SMR offers a radically different approach to delivering nuclear power, having drastically reduced the amount of construction activities and transformed the delivery environment from a large complex infrastructure programme into a factory built commoditised product.





Rolls-Royce SMR has been shortlisted in the initial phase of the Great British Nuclear Small Modular Reactor technology selection process, marking a step forward in the journey toward constructing the UK’s first nuclear power plants.





“The Rolls-Royce SMR is a British solution to the global energy security and decarbonisation challenge,” believes Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce SMR CEO and Group President.





Cholerton has been at Rolls-Royce since he graduated from Oxford with a first class masters degree in Engineering Science. Over 40 years later, he has worked in turbine engineering, defence, aviation, and supply chain, before becoming Group President in April 2023.





“We welcome our shortlisting and are eager to build on this progress, moving quickly to the next stage where we can work to agree a contract for deployment and help the government reach its ambition to deliver up to 24GW of nuclear power by 2050. We have the only SMR technology in a European regulatory approval process, putting us almost two years ahead of any of our competitors. Securing a domestic contract is vitally important to unlock the enormous global export potential of our clean energy technology."





Rolls-Royce has been selected alongside EDF, GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy International LLC, Holtec Britain Limited, NuScale Power, and Westinghouse Electric Company UK Limited.

