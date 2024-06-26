Glastonbury: Inside the Festival's Eco Energy Revolution

“We’ve been trialling alternative and renewable fuels for over a decade and, after some successful trials with virgin, palm oil-free renewable HVO at the last couple of festivals, we decided to use it — in place of fossil oil-based fuel — in all our generators.”

Glastonbury 2023 ran on 100% fossil fuel-free sources

The last iteration of Glastonbury, in 2023, saw all production areas either powered by electricity from lower impact, fossil fuel-free sources or solar PV and battery hybrid systems.

All generators across the 900-acre festival site — including those that power the iconic Pyramid Stage — operated on sustainable, renewable palm oil-free HVO fuel from waste cooking oil.

This, Glastonbury said ahead of the record-breaking 2023 festival, helped reduce lifecycle CO2e emissions by up to 90%.

Other Glastonbury fan favourites had a renewable energy refresh, with Arcadia’s giant fire-breathing spider running entirely off recycled biofuels. The festival also erected a temporary wind turbine in Williams Green to provide clean sustainable power to some market stalls, supported by clean energy from the festival’s solar PV array and anaerobic biogas plant, which provide energy for the Farm and Festival offices.

Other sustainability initiatives Glastonbury Festival supports

Glastonbury banned the sale of single-use plastic drinks bottles in 2019 and disposable vapes in 2023 to reduce waste and promote more sustainable alternatives,. Its own on-site recycling facility ensures waste is hand-separated for a single stream of recycling, avoiding the need to send waste to landfill.

This stellar effort has meant that, since 2019, more than 99% of all tents and camping equipment have been taken home after the festival.

With the Worthy Farm site spanning thousands of acres, Glastonbury reduces its on-site emissions further thanks to a small fleet of electric vehicles which transport artists around the site to their performances.

Michael Eavis, Co-Creator of Glastonbury Festival, said: “Glastonbury Festival was founded in 1970, long before people began to become concerned about climate change. Yet even then all the milk, the cider and the straw came from the farm. We were green then, and we are just as green now.