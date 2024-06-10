GE Vernova’s CEO of Offshore Wind Jan Kjærsgård Steps Down

Jan joined GE Vernova in 2021 and throughout his tenure has been positioned at the forefront of the offshore wind industry within GE's renewable energy division.

Jan has not announced his next steps, nor has GE Vernova announced plans for his replacement.



Who is Jan Kjærsgård, GE Vernova’s outgoing CEO Offshore Wind?

Jan succeeded former Offshore Wind CEO John Lavelle in June 2021, joining from Danish multinational technology FLSmidth, where he was President Cement and Group Executive Vice President.

The seasoned energy and technology executive had previously served as VP Global Sales of Siemens’ Onshore and Offshore businesses before working his way up to CEO of Siemens Wind Power Americas and CEO of Siemens Wind Power EMEA.

Speaking at the time of his appointment at GE Vernova — then known as GE Renewable Energy — former President & CEO Jérôme Pécresse said: “I am very pleased to welcome Jan to our leadership team to lead our growing Offshore wind business.

“Offshore wind is poised to grow dramatically in the coming years and Jan is ideally suited to take GE’s Offshore Wind business to the next level during that global growth curve.”

Under Jan’s tenure, GE Vernova’s growth was driven to new heights thanks to its commitment to innovation, sustainability and strategic expansion in the renewable energy sector. In the first quarter of 2024, it reported revenues of US$4bn, an increase of 6%, 4% of which organically, led by higher gas power services with higher outages and stronger pricing.

What is GE Vernova?

With approximately 54,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines, GE Vernova's technology base helps generate approximately 25% of the world's electricity.

Despite being founded in its current form earlier this year with the splitting of GE into three distinct businesses — GE Vernova, GE Aerospace and GE HeathCare — GE Vernova’s history spans more than 130 years and employs a workforce of more than 75,000 employees worldwide.

It is working toward a carbon neutrality goal across all its facilities and operations by 2030, all while continuing to electrify the world and simultaneously decarbonising it.

This is done by reducing the carbon-intensity of the world’s power systems by reducing the CO2 per kWh produced.

What are the sustainability credentials of GE Vernova?

Building its sustainability presence on the motto ‘building a more sustainable electric power system’, GE Vernova’s sustainability framework centres on four key pillars.