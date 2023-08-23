Top 10 Wind Turbine Manufacturers

According to the International Energy Agency, expanding the share of electricity in buildings’ final energy consumption is a key milestone to reach in the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE Scenario), which sees solar and wind supply used in electricity generation rise from 9% in 2020 to 40% in 2030.

Driven by technology cost reductions, policy support and technology maturity, the share of solar PV and wind in electricity generation will reach 68% by 2050 in the NZE Scenario.

In line with increased demand and necessity of renewable energy sources including wind, industry leading manufacturers are essential. We’ve taken a dive into ten of the top wind turbine manufacturers accelerating the global energy transition.

CSIC is the first company in China with a complete supply chain in the wind power sector, including:

Components manufacturing

R&D and manufacturing

Offshore wind project construction and installation

Offshore transmission line installation

The company adheres to the enterprise spirit of ‘Catch the Wind, Equip the World’, with the mission to practise new development concepts and support new energy strategies.