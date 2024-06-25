Meet JERA Nex: Japan's Largest Energy Firm’s Renewables Arm

He leverages the experience of his 22-year career — which has seen him working in both onshore and offshore renewable projects across five continents with companies including JERA-acquired Parkwind and SSE Renewables — to grow JERA Nex into a renewable energy powerhouse.

“Our aim now is to grow JERA Nex into a global renewable energy leader, scaling fast while building high-quality projects,” Richard explained. “Our ambition of 20GW net renewable energy capacity, at FID or beyond, by 2035 is a significant step up from where we are today. We are in a unique position to do that with our current pipeline, talent and the backing of JERA.”

JERA Nex positions itself to navigate energy’s major trends and challenges

Like many, Richard attests that the global energy transition is essential to combating climate change, but it is far from straightforward. One of the most significant challenges being faced now, and will continue to face, he believes is delivering sustainable and safe energy that is also affordable.

He continued: “The challenges across the renewables industry — particularly in wind — are clear, with a ‘perfect storm’ created by rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks. However, I’m optimistic about the opportunities ahead, with upcoming results from offshore wind auctions across Europe and increasing investment in the industry.

“The IEA’s latest report predicts global investment in clean-energy technology and infrastructure is set to hit US$2tn this year and renewables are a core part of that.”

To forge its way in this ever-evolving landscape and ensuring the best shot at efficient and sustainable operations, JERA Nex is employing a number of strategies to attract and retain top talent, with diversity and inclusion vital to its recruitment efforts.

For Richard, the thing that excites him the most about JERA Nex is the team, and he highlights its plan to be a top employer in the renewables sector.

“We already have a team of more than 300 globally across every type of business discipline including safety, finance, legal, engineering, IT, business development or project delivery and operations. To help achieve growth at the scale we are aspiring to, we need to continue hiring top talent who are excited by the energy transition and want to grow alongside us.

“This comes from a combination of finding people — whether that’s through recruitment partners or the wider industry networks — and them finding us. Hopefully as we continue to grow and announce new projects more people will know JERA Nex and want to be part of our journey.”

Diversity and inclusion is crucial to JERA Nex’s recruitment, a challenge Richard highlights as as universal as the energy transition itself.

“We need all kinds of experiences and perspectives to help us find the best solutions,” he said. “We also want this to be a place people want to work, and where they feel confident being themselves. That’s how we make sure people do their best work, foster collaboration across different cultures and ensure we’re not just recruiting the best talent, but developing and keeping it too.”

Leveraging new technologies and innovations in wind, solar and battery storage