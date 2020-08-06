Article
Renewable Energy

Mitsubishi & CIP to work together on offshore wind in Japan

By Jonathan Campion
August 06, 2020
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have announced a joint venture on an offshore wind project in Hokkaido...

Each company will own 50% of the development, and the project will involve experts from both organisations.

The project in Hokkaido forms part of MHI’s strategy for its Asia-Pacific operations. Its president and CEO for energy systems, Kentaro Hosomi, felt that the company has found an ideal partner with whom to develop this strategy: “MHI's partnership with CIP, a company with extensive experience in offshore wind projects in the world, is a very meaningful starting point for MHI's offshore wind generation business, which is one of our growth strategies. MHI is excited to develop the offshore wind generation business through partnership with CIP and by leveraging MHI's long experience in the wind turbine OEM business and onshore wind generation business in Japan and overseas”.

Speaking for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, one of its partners, Michael Hannibal, added: “We are excited to announce the partnership with MHI for the joint development in the Hokkaido area. This is an ideal partnership combining the expertise of the partners. MHI brings innovative technical solutions and extensive local knowledge where CIP brings global state of the art offshore wind development and investment experience to the partnership”.

CIP was founded as a global fund management company in 2012, and has seven funds, totalling over £10bn, with a focus on renewable energy. 

