Top 10 climate impacts on offshore energy

In its new report, Oceanographic climate change: The impact of ocean-based climate change trends, Chaucer warns that the offshore energy sector – particularly assets such as oil platforms and wind turbine installations – is on course for a material change in risk exposure from worsening extreme weather conditions including changes in storm patterns.

Chaucer cautions that some offshore facilities may not be designed to sufficiently withstand such environmental challenges and are calling for industry and the insurance sector to come together to work to understand these risks better.

Here are 10 key recommendations and warnings contained within the report.