Fossil Fuel Giants: Should They Pay for Climate Damages?

“The IEA will continue to support governments around the world in efforts to achieve this.”

In 2024, global investment in clean energy is set to nearly double that in fossil fuels. Total energy investment worldwide is projected to surpass US$3tn, with US$2tn directed towards clean technologies such as renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps. The remainder, slightly over US$1tn, will go to coal, gas and oil.

“Clean energy investment is setting new records even in challenging economic conditions, highlighting the momentum behind the new global energy economy,” Fatih noted. “For every dollar going to fossil fuels today, almost two dollars are invested in clean energy.

“The rise in clean energy spending is underpinned by strong economics, continued cost reductions and considerations of energy security. But more must be done to ensure that investment reaches where it is needed most, particularly in developing economies lacking affordable, sustainable, and secure energy today.”

Working toward COP29

As COP29 approaches, leaders worldwide will gather to address climate action and legislate to meet Paris Agreement warming targets.

As COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev recently stated at the Bonn Climate Change Conference: “Our future rests on us coming together to build the fair and ambitious solutions needed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and build a resilient world.”

Energy discussions at COP29 will include high-level dialogues with the IEA.

“The Global Stocktake found that adaptation efforts are not on track to achieve our long-term goals,” said COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev. “The COP29 Presidency acknowledges this urgency and is emphasising the importance of adaptation in all its engagements.”

COP29 faces scrutiny over its leadership, following COP28's Presidency by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Environmentalists question whether these leaders can make the firm decisions demanded by the UN and IEA.

“I believe that COP29 will be a litmus test for the Paris Agreement and global climate action,” Yalchin stated.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.