Top 10: Energy Industry Associations

One of the world’s leading voices for the wind industry, WindEurope actively promotes wind power in Europe as well as worldwide. Its more than 550 members include EDF Renewables, ENGIE, GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, Iberdrola, Ørsted, Shell New Energyies, Siemens Energy and Vestas.



Its comprehensive approach to —and balance of — advocacy, research, member support and public engagement makes it a pivotal organisation in the wind energy sector, significantly contributing to the growth and sustainability of wind energy across Europe.

7. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

HQ: Washington DC, USA

Benefitting: USA

Founded in 1974 — and celebrating its 50th anniversary this week — SEIA is a US-based association dedicated to advancing solar energy representing companies across the solar supply chain and advocates for pro-solar policies. It works with its 1,200 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs and shape fair market rules in promotion of competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power.



Moving forward, it will continue to represent an industry SEIA says will be the single largest source of new energy generation over the next decade.

6. American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)

HQ: Washington DC, USA

Benefitting: USA

ACORE is a US national nonprofit that unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. Its vision is centred on building an electrified economy powered by renewable energy that supports an improved quality of life for all. It was founded in 2001 and, in the decades since, has seen its dedication to expanding the pan-renewable economy in the United States grow significantly.



Its members are responsible for 90% of the booming utility-scale renewable energy capacity growth in the US.

5. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

HQ: Colorado, USA

Benefitting: USA

With a focus on providing creative answers to today's energy challenges, NREL is a national laboratory of the US Department of Energy. It boasts two national centres — the National Center for Photovoltaics and the National Wind Technology Centre — and published 2,726 scientific and technical materials in 2023. It also has more than 1,100 active partnerships with industry, universities, foundations and governments.

4. World Nuclear Association (WNA)

HQ: London, UK

Benefitting: Worldwide

Fuelled by a mission to facilitate the growth of the nuclear sector by connecting players across the value chain, representing the industry’s position in key world forums and providing authoritative information and influencing key audiences, WNA works to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and provides information on nuclear power-related issues.



Its four main pillars of action are connecting, representing, informing and influencing and acts as an information library of resources for the energy sector.

3. World Energy Council (WEC)

HQ: London, UK

Benefitting: Worldwide

A global organisation that focuses on promoting sustainable energy policies and practices, WEC provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration among energy stakeholders.



It is the world's oldest independent and impartial community of energy leaders and practitioners. Celebrating its centenary last year, the council has evolved drastically since its inception, and now comprises more than 3,000 member organisations and has a presence in nearly 100 countries.



It leverages its experience and impact to effectively collaborate on impact programmes and inform energy agendas in support of its enduring mission — to promote the sustainable use and supply of energy for the benefit of all people.

2. International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

HQ: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Benefitting: Worldwide

Intergovernmental organisation IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy worldwide. IRENA’s membership comprises 168 countries and the EU. Together, they decide on the agency’s strategic direction and programmatic activities in line with the global energy discourse and priorities to accelerate the deployment of renewables-based energy transitions worldwide.

Looking ahead to COP29 — which will influence this trajectory — IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “Today’s cooperation between COP29 and IRENA will help ensure we have the continuity required to triple renewables and double efficiency by 2030 – from Dubai to Baku and beyond.”

1. International Energy Agency (IEA)

HQ: Paris, France

Benefitting: Worldwide

An autonomous agency that works to ensure reliable, affordable and clean energy for its member countries and beyond, the IEA provides research and policy recommendations. Celebrating 50 years in 2024, the IEA is leading a new era of international energy co-operation. Headed up by its Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol since 2015, the agency has moved to the forefront of global efforts to reach international climate goals throughout his tenure.