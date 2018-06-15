Article
Sustainability

"This data shows that solar has become a common-sense option for much of the US and is too strong to

By Sophie Chapman
June 15, 2018
undefined mins
During the first quarter of 2018, the largest amount of new energy capacity installed in the US was solar power.

During the first quarter of 2018, the largest amount of new energy capacity installed in the US was solar power.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the US installed 2.5GW of new solar power capacity in the first three months on this year.

The organisation’s report, titled The US Solar Market Insight, notes that the country installed 13% more solar in the review period of this year, compared to 2017.

Solar, therefor, accounted for 55% of all new electricity added in America in the three months ending March.

SEE ALSO:

“This data shows that solar has become a common-sense option for much of the US and is too strong to be set back for long," Abigail Ross Hopper, the Chief Executive Officer of SEIA stated.

SEIA claims that a lot of the new solar capacity was created through utility-scale projects, followed by non-residential solar.

Solar’s success follows the Trump administration’s implemented solar tariff of 30%, which came into effect in February.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy