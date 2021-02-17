WEC Energy Group unveils 310MW solar project in Wisconsin

WEC Energy Group has unveiled plans for a 310MW solar and battery storage project in Wisconsin.

The Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County would contain 200 MW of solar generation - equal to powering 60,000 homes - and 110MW of battery storage which can store solar power and discharge it at night.

"This project is another concrete example of our commitment to build a bright, sustainable future," said Tom Metcalfe, President - We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. "As the largest renewable energy investor in the state, we know the importance of clean energy. Projects like this maintain reliability, deliver significant savings to customers and support the goals of the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change."

WEC Energy plans to invest $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2025 and reduce carbon emissions 70 percent by 2030.

The company's long-range plan aims to save utility customers more than $1 billion over the next 20 years.

If approved, WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, would own 90 percent of the project, and Madison Gas and Electric would own 10 percent.

The project is being developed by Invenergy. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2022 and the project is scheduled to go into service in 2023.

WEC Energy Group reported net income of $1.20 billion, or $3.79 per share, for 2020, compared with $1.13 billion, or $3.58 per share, for 2019.

For Q4 2020, it recorded net income of $239 million, or 76 cents per share, up from $243.9 million, or 77 cents per share, year-on-year.

Total recently strengthened its presence in the US by acquiring a development pipeline of 2.2 GW of solar projects, and 600 MW of battery storage assets, all in Texas.

The projects have been bought from SunChase Power, a renewable energy company focused on developing utility-scale energy projects, and MAP RE/ES, a private energy investment firm (click here).

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has formally launched with a new website and ad campaign showcasing the renewable energy industry's potential (click here).