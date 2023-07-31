Meet solar power projects company SkyPower Global

Founded 20 years ago in 2003, SkyPower Global is a leading solar power projects company, developing, financing, building, owning and operating utility-scale projects around the world.

SkyPower Global – originally from Toronto, Canada, but with a lead office now in Dubai, UAE – has an extensive pipeline of projects delivering capacity of more than 25GW globally.

Much of the recent focus has been on bilateral agreements and contracts for solar projects in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Central Asia.

These include more than 30 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) worth billions of dollars of renewable energy sales to utilities and governments.

As reported in Business Chief in May 2020, SkyPower signed a deal with Nigeria’s FAS Energy for a 3,000MW solar project.

In November 2022, SkyPower and the government of Zimbabwe signed a deal for the Zimbabwe Solar Power Project – Climate Action Acceleration Agreement for a 500MW PV project. The aim was to increase renewable generation capacity in the country, as it looks to mitigate the soaring costs of electricity globally.

Coupled with concerns about climate change and the need for clean energy, the solar power sector has grown significantly in the last decade. As solar panel technology makes them more efficient, and new ways are found to harness and store that energy, more people are turning to solar for cheap, reliable, eco-friendly energy.

According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide solar output could pass natural gas in 2026 and coal in 2027.