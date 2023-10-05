Aggreko & DPWorld: Sustainable energy powering the Ryder Cup

World-famous golf competition The Ryder Cup took place last week in Rome, Italy, and saw the European team emerge victorious against the American team to regain the trophy.

It is also, as many sporting events are, inherently energy intensive.

Industry experts Aggreko provided temporary energy solutions, delivering the latest sustainable technologies, as well as scaling existing ones, to make this Ryder Cup as energy efficient as possible.

The Scottish-based company has been providing word-class event power for over three decades, from world cup games to Olympic events and even film and TV production and this marks the fifth time that Aggreko and the Ryder Cup have partnered in Europe.

Sustainable energy solutions

Temporary energy solutions powered the 44th Ryder Cup, providing a total of 30 megawatts of power across the three-day event – the equivalent of 30,000 kettles being used simultaneously.

Aggreko will introduce energy provided by five solar arrays and the use of battery energy storage – the first time that both have been used at a Ryder Cup event. Multiple facilities will be run on solar power including the main compound, powered by a 75 kW solar unit. The main buggy charging point at the event will be powered all-day by the new 60 kW deployable solar array.

The company has spent the past six months installing temporary power and energy across the 350 acres of the Marco Simone course, for facilities including course lighting (fans queue from 5.30am to gain entry), hospitality facilities and for the massive media centre. The project has involved an estimated 1,200 days of work across its team.

DP World shipped Agggreko’s equipment from Dubai in 15 40-foot containers and three 20-foot containers. Equipment included:

120 generators

1.500 square metres of solar panels

220km of cabling

4km of hosing

2,500 light fittings

“DP World is helping us deliver the most sustainable Ryder Cup,” said Jono Rose, GM Aggreko Event Services. “We’re committed to helping reduce the Ryder Cup’s carbon footprint, while still having safe temporary energy solutions.”

Supply chain sustainability

Logistics giant DP World says its involvement with the Ryder Cup is helping drive its expansion into end-to-end supply chain services, beyond its traditional focus around port terminal operations.

“As we moved increasingly into end-to-end supply chain services it became clear our changing customer profile was a good fit with the world of professional golf,” said DP World’s Chief Communications & Government Relations Officer, Danny van Otterdjik.

Supply Chain Digital spoke to van Otterdjik at Rome’s Marco Simone golf course, surrounded by 45,000 spectators lapping up the action at the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

“The values of golf reflect our values as a company,” van Otterdjik added. “All the KPIs show that our involvement with the sport is having a positive impact on our direction as a business.”

DP World’s Ryder cup involvement cements its ties with golf; it is also the headline partner for European golf’s main tour, the DP World Tour.

Cricket is another sport that the company sees as being synonymous with its market and values. In June, it announced a long-term partnership with the International Cricket Council, as the ICC’s official global logistics partner.

The partnership will culminate in next week’s ICC World Cup, which starts on October 5 in India. DP World was also involved in the recent Women’s World Cup, held in Australia.

The logistics challenges of international sports tournaments are onerous, with such events posing complex logistical challenges involving hundreds of partners and contractors.

“We’ve deployed our end-to-end smart logistics solutions to ensure the smooth running of the match,” van Otterdjik said.

He added: "Our smart logistics continue to support the growth of sports globally in reaching new audiences and markets with solutions spanning an interconnected global network across 75 countries and six continents.

“By partnering with selected Ryder Cup suppliers, we have expedited the flow of facilities needed to stage the sporting spectacle."

******

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.