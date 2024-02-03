International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Turns 15

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is celebrating 15 years of guiding countries and unions alike to a more energy efficient and environmentally conscious future.

It was established with the main aim of promoting the widespread adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy worldwide in 2009, with IRENA celebrating 15 years since its foundation on 26th January of this year.

Its 15th anniversary coincides with the first annual International Day of Clean Energy as declared by the General Assembly. It was implemented to further raise awareness and mobilise action to accelerate the transition to clean energy for the benefit of people and the planet.