Top 10: Hydrogen Projects

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that 306 million tonnes of green hydrogen needs to be produced annually by 2050 to meet net zero targets.
It says significant strides must be made to make hydrogen — a critical player in the pursuit of a sustainable and carbon-neutral future and arguably the fuel of the future — more accessible and affordable to reach the agency’s targets.
Here are 10 of the world’s most cutting-edge hydrogen developments that are leading the charge toward a more hydrogen-abundant future.
10. Australian Renewable Energy Hub
A proposal to create one of the world's largest renewable energy plants in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) will be a phased development that on completion should supply renewable power to local customers in the large mining region, as well as producing green hydrogen for the domestic Australian market and for export to major international users. Formerly known as the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, it is being developed by bp, Macquarie, InterContinental Energy and CWP.
9. AMAN
Located in the northwest region of Mauritania, Africa, CWP is developing the AMAN project which comprises 30GW of mixed generation. The ultra-large-scale green hydrogen project will combine the solar and wind resources — in abundance in the area — with green hydrogen production. As it stands, AMAN is transitioning to Pre-FEED stage with the second phase of resource measurement campaign under way. The project will, on completion, cover a 8,500km2 site. AMAN supports the northwest African nation’s aim to become a major exporter of renewable H2 to Europe.
8. Green Energy Oman
Green Energy Oman (GEO) works to supply the world with green fuels in a decarbonised economy. It is a 25GW wind and solar green fuels facility that will utilise Oman’s wind and sunshine to turn seawater into green fuels ammonia, methanol and synthetic fuels as well as hydrogen. The project also has the potential to supply the local economy with cheap clean power.
Likely to be fully operational at the start of the next decade, GEO is expected to generate 1.8 million tons of green hydrogen per annum. It is being developed by a consortium of global energy leaders consisting of OQ, InterContinental Energy, EnerTech and Shell.
7. Hyrasia One
Svevind Energy’s Kazakhstan-based renewable hydrogen and ammonia mega-project Hyrasia One is one of the world’s largest projects under development to produce green hydrogen. It will produce up to two million tons of green hydrogen, or 11 million tons of green ammonia, per year.
The development is split into two phases, one focusing on the wind and solar parks to achieve the required 40GW renewable energy capacity, with the second on the industrial-scale facility for hydrogen and ammonia production. The project is well placed as the central Asian country is suitably located to become a major hub in the hydrogen market thanks to its location between major European markets and demand centres in East Asia.
6. Unnamed SCZONE Ain Sokhna project
Part of advances in plans for Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to become a global green fuels hub, the ACME site is expected to produce 2.1 million tonnes of hydrogen. The use of its products remains unknown, but it is suggested it could be used for refuelling ships passing through the Suez Canal and forms of exports. The region as a whole has agreements worth more than US$31bn to produce 2.5 million tons of green hydrogen annually and 3 million tons of green fuels including green ammonia.
5. Hydrogen City
Texas’ Hydrogen City is an integrated green hydrogen production, storage and transport hub in what is traditionally an oil and gas state. ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Green Hydrogen International (GHI) on a project to develop the major green hydrogen facility. As part of the project, a 120km pipeline will carry the hydrogen to Corpus Christi energy port, approximately 300km southwest of Houston. It will then be converted to ammonia and exported to Europe and Asia. Salt caverns under the site are taken advantage of as storage facilities capable of storing up to 24,000 tonnes of hydrogen.
4. Western Green Energy Hub
Covering 15,000km2 of gently undulating, sparsely vegetated land ripe with rich natural wind and solar resources, Western Green Energy Hub is being delivered by InterContinental Energy, CWP Global and Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation. It will produce 3.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen vectors each year. The planned output is mainly for the export market as the green fuels market is set to expand in the next decade and beyond.
3. Unnamed Nouakchott project
Delivered by Infinity Power Holding — a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity — and Germany’s Conjuncta, the US$34bn green hydrogen project in Mauritania could produce 10GW of green hydrogen power. The project is set to be developed in four phases, with the first 400MW phase operational by 2028. The developers of the currently unnamed project in Nouakchott are hoping to export the hydrogen either as hydrogen or hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia or methanol. The first 400MW phase is due to begin operating by 2028, but timelines for scaling up have not been disclosed.
2. Fleur-de-lys Green Hydrogen Production Hub
Situated in Quebec, Canada, Green Hydrogen International’s Fleur-de-lys Green Hydrogen Production Hub is set to be powered by 500GW of offshore wind to create hydrogen for green ammonia. Although not much is known about the project, 40,000 acres of potential salt cavern storage have been secured.
1. Spirit of Scotia Green Hydrogen Production Hub
Also in Canada – this time, in Nova Scotia — Green Hydrogen International’s Spirit of Scotia Green Hydrogen Production Hub is estimated to produce 43 million tonnes of hydrogen annually thanks to 500GW of offshore wind. The project aims to position Nova Scotia as a global leader in green hydrogen production. Said to be the largest green energy project in Canadian history, it will deliver secure green hydrogen to European and North American markets thanks to 130,000 acres of storage grade salt rights secured across the Canadian province.
