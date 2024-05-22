Top 10: Hydrogen Projects

A proposal to create one of the world's largest renewable energy plants in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) will be a phased development that on completion should supply renewable power to local customers in the large mining region, as well as producing green hydrogen for the domestic Australian market and for export to major international users. Formerly known as the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, it is being developed by bp, Macquarie, InterContinental Energy and CWP.

9. AMAN

Located in the northwest region of Mauritania, Africa, CWP is developing the AMAN project which comprises 30GW of mixed generation. The ultra-large-scale green hydrogen project will combine the solar and wind resources — in abundance in the area — with green hydrogen production. As it stands, AMAN is transitioning to Pre-FEED stage with the second phase of resource measurement campaign under way. The project will, on completion, cover a 8,500km2 site. AMAN supports the northwest African nation’s aim to become a major exporter of renewable H2 to Europe.

8. Green Energy Oman

Green Energy Oman (GEO) works to supply the world with green fuels in a decarbonised economy. It is a 25GW wind and solar green fuels facility that will utilise Oman’s wind and sunshine to turn seawater into green fuels ammonia, methanol and synthetic fuels as well as hydrogen. The project also has the potential to supply the local economy with cheap clean power.

Likely to be fully operational at the start of the next decade, GEO is expected to generate 1.8 million tons of green hydrogen per annum. It is being developed by a consortium of global energy leaders consisting of OQ, InterContinental Energy, EnerTech and Shell.

7. Hyrasia One