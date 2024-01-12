Hydrogen key to energising industry’s future

There has been a surge in renewable energy solutions thanks to trends such as the global push for decarbonisation. But for some areas, like heavy industries, heating, aviation and shipping, there have been sticking points and teething problems that stand in the way of making renewables more accessible.

But that’s where hydrogen comes into play: emerging as a promising solution across sectors such as the aforementioned, hydrogen offers a cohesive value chain, encompassing low-carbon hydrogen production, storage and distribution — factors that prove crucial to a more eco-conscious future.