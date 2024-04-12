New Rotterdam Hydrogen Facility to Boost Energy Transition

Thanks to its large-scale industrial and logistical advantage, Rotterdam is working toward becoming Europe's largest green hydrogen hub. The Port Authority is currently developing an 11 hectare site suitable for a green hydrogen plant.

It is also working with various partners towards the introduction of a large-scale hydrogen network across the port complex, making Rotterdam an international hub for hydrogen production, import, application and transport to the rest of Northwest Europe.

The Port of Rotterdam states various advantages of establishing a hydrogen hub in Rotterdam, with the large-scale use of hydrogen considerably reducing carbon emissions. A hydrogen network will also enable the port to continue to play a leading role internationally, as well as remain the motor of the national economy.

A world-first terminus for gaseous hydrogen

GES and Provaris’ partnership at the Port of Rotterdam will utilise the capabilities of GES’ terminal of importing ammonia and compressed hydrogen. The two are conducting a study to determine if Provaris' H2Neo carriers are both technically and economically feasible for the project, which will see GES handle discharging and injecting hydrogen into the grid and Provaris taking care of transportation.

Both parties equally believe Rotterdam is an excellent location for importing green hydrogen, providing an alternative to traditional chemical carriers in line with European decarbonisation efforts.

Peter Vucins, CEO of GES, said: “This collaboration showcases the types of partnerships that GES is pursuing to facilitate the energy transition through our contribution with storage and logistics solutions, at Rotterdam as well as other existing and future locations.”