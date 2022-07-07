Shell commits to Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant

The renewable hydrogen produced will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, by way of the HyTransPort pipeline (see graphic), a new hydrogen pipeline through the Port of Rotterdam which will form a part of the Netherlands hydrogen infrastructure, where it will replace some of the grey hydrogen usage in the refinery.

This will partially decarbonise the facility’s production of energy products like petrol and diesel and jet fuel. As heavy-duty trucks are coming to market and refuelling networks grow, renewable hydrogen supply can also be directed toward these to help in decarbonising commercial road transport.



“Holland Hydrogen I demonstrates how new energy solutions can work together to meet society’s need for cleaner energy. It is also another example of Shell’s own efforts and commitment to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050,” said Anna Mascolo, Executive Vice President, Emerging Energy Solutions at Shell.

“Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential.”





Shell builds global hydrogen value chain

Shell’s ambition is to help build a global hydrogen economy by developing opportunities in the production, storage, transport, and delivery of hydrogen to end customers.



Shell owns and operates around 10% of the global capacity of installed hydrogen electrolysers, including a 20MW electrolyser in China and a 10MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser in Germany which can produce, respectively, 3,000 tonnes and 1,300 tonnes of hydrogen a year.

Shell is working on a number of low-carbon hydrogen production projects with potential capacity of over 950 ktpa (Shell share).

EU legislation determines under what conditions the hydrogen produced can be defined as Renewable Hydrogen or as a Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO).

The criteria are covered by the ‘Renewable Energy Directive (RED)’ and Shell aims to produce hydrogen in accordance with the Directive and its associated Delegated Acts (DAs).

Some parts of the relevant EU legislation such as the Delegated Acts are under discussion and have not yet been finalised. "We will take the resulting legislation into consideration when producing hydrogen," it said.