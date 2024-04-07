World Hydrogen UK 2024: What You Need to Know
The hydrogen transition, which enables the clean production of industrial commodities and can be used to decarbonise transportation modes such as shipping and aviation, paves a critical pathway toward a more sustainable and resilient energy system.
Accelerating the hydrogen transition is important on multiple levels and is essential for addressing climate change, promoting energy security, fostering economic development and driving innovation in the energy sector.
In a bid to enable this transition and share the benefits of it, World Hydrogen Leaders hosts a series of events around the world each year. These live conferences support the industry on its journey to clean hydrogen.
What is World Hydrogen UK?
The London-based instalment of World Hydrogen Leaders’ series, World Hydrogen UK brings together some of the industry’s brightest minds to unlock the full potential of hydrogen, particularly as a catalyst for a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.
Taking place over three days in Pullman London St Pancras, London, the conference covers all elements of the hydrogen value chain. The summit gives attendees — coming from more than 20 countries — the opportunity to collaborate with other energy leaders to address the challenges which are hindering the widespread adoption of hydrogen in the UK. As well as this, the conference aims to work out how best to capitalise on clean hydrogen as an energy source, as it presents a wealth of opportunities in production, use and export.
“Hydrogen is going to be one of the fastest growing global markets of the next decade,” said Nadim Chaudhry, CEO of World Hydrogen Leaders.
Who is speaking at World Hydrogen UK?
More than 50 speakers will take to the World Hydrogen UK stage across the three days, including:
Anastasia Vaia, Global Vice President of Hydrogen and CCS Technology at bp
- Barnaby Wharton, Director of Future Energy Systems at RenewableUK
- Celia Greaves, CEO of Hydrogen Energy Association
- Chin Ratnayake, Managing Director ofInfrastructure and Project Finance at Lloyds Bank
- David Watson, Head of Energy Transition at Cadent Gas
- Jon Hunt, Senior Manager Hydrogen Transformation at Toyota GB
- Liv Miller, Senior Project Manager of Mergers & Acquisitions at Statkraft
- Martin West, Principal Engineer at Transport for London
- Oriol Margo, EMEA Sustainability Transformation Leader at Kimberly-Clark
- Peter Marshall, Head of Market Development and Origination at SSE
- Sultan Saud Alsaif, Executive Director of Technology & Innovation at Saudi Recycling Investment Company
- Tom McCarty, Senior Investment Manager at Octopus Energy Generation
- Vanessa Lowe, Vice President of Energy Transition and Structured Finance at Santander
