ABB & Hystar trial renewable, affordable green hydrogen

The Swedish-Swiss company is supplying critical power technology to the HyPilot project run by Norwegian energy technology specialists Hystar.

Hystar makes highly efficient PEM electrolysers for the large-scale production of green hydrogen, working to be a global leader in the electrolyser market within this decade. With more than 15 years of research into PEM technology, Hystar’s patented technology has a key role to play in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors.





“HyPilot represents an important milestone for the green hydrogen industry, as it unites leading industry players behind Hystar’s patented, ultra-efficient electrolysers,” comments Fredrik Mowill, CEO of Hystar. Mowill has a strong background in energy and technology, having previously held roles at companies including ZEG Power, Opra Turbines and The Growth Factory. He has been CEO of Hystar since 2020.

“ABB’s important contribution will enable us to rigorously test under a range of conditions, facilitating the widespread adoption of large-scale green hydrogen production.”





Partnering for the future of energy technology

The HyPilot project aims to qualify Hystar’s one-megawatt (MW) containerised PEM electrolysers technology under realistic field conditions. ABB joins Nordic industry leaders Equinor, Yara, and Gassco in participating at the Gassco-operated Kårstø Gas Processing Plant in Rogaland, Norway.





The 10,000-hour trial sets out to demonstrate that green hydrogen can be produced cost-effectively and reliably by utilising renewable energy sources, such as wind power which is dependent upon overcoming the intermittent nature of renewable energy. The results from the HyPilot project will demonstrate how Hystar’s electrolysers can be utilised to reduce the production cost of green hydrogen on an industrial scale, providing performance data from various operating regimes to verify long-term commercial operation.





“The electrolyser power system minimises the network’s harmonic content and footprint while maximising efficiency and power factor,” shares Chris Poynter, Division President, ABB System Drives. Poynter has held management roles in multiple divisions at ABB since joining the company in 1980 and worked in Australia, Canada and Switzerland. Poynter holds a degree in Electrical Technology and an Executive MBA in Marketing.

“This helps drive down the cost of green hydrogen production, which is a key factor to accelerate its adoption. At ABB we stand for productivity in a low-carbon world so we are proud to work closely with Hystar and other stakeholders to help build the new hydrogen ecosystem with our domain expertise and technology.”

