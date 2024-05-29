Top 10: Tech Companies in Energy

The innovation and efficiency that is driven by technology companies of all shapes and sizes play an undeniably key role in supporting the energy and utilities industries, especially when it comes to meeting sustainability goals.
Software and solutions can plug all sorts of gaps and provide detailed insights, whether that be through predictive maintenance, IoT solutions for asset monitoring or AI algorithms that boost energy optimisation.
As well as this, advancements in renewable energy — like the ever-growing sectors of solar and wind — can benefit from tech-driven improvements, enhancing sustainability and reliability, even when in the most remote of locations.
Here are 10 of the leading technology companies which lifts the energy sector thanks to its innovations and expertise.
10. Salesforce
Revenue: US$31.4bn
Employees: 72,700
CEO: Marc Benioff
Founded: 1999
American cloud-based software company Salesforce has a variety of solutions for energy and utilities, with its CRM solution for Energy Retail, Water & Distribution Network Operators helping reduce costs and simplify operations. It also has a number of management platforms to help with management and the energy transition. For example, one of its major clients is ENGIE, which leverages Salesforce technology to work toward a greener future with Energy and Utilities Cloud.
9. AMD
Revenue: US$22.7bn
Employees: 26,000
CEO: Lisa Su
Founded: 1969
AMD’s semiconductor technology is a key but indirect contributor to energy efficiency and computational capabilities. Its fourth generation EPYC CPU-powered servers can help meet requirements to reduce cost, energy consumption and save physical space. The proof is in the numbers — running 2000 VMs on 11 2P AMD EPYC 9654 processor-powered servers will use up to 29% less power annually than 17 2P Intel® Xeon™ Platinum 8490H processor-based servers, helping capex and opex while advancing sustainability and efficiency goals.
8. Oracle
Revenue: US$50bn
Employees: 164,000
CEO: Safra Catz
Founded: 1977
Helping utilities deliver every facet of essential infrastructure, Oracle helps utilities thrive in a sustainable, affordable energy and water future. In its Energy and Water arm alone, Oracle’s technology has conserved 37TWh of energy since 2009 and, since the same date, saved customers US$3.6bn in energy costs. Oracle’s AI and behavioural science helps drive efficiency and decarbonisation goals, while its utility operations can preserve assets and lower costs, as well as reduce outages and run at peak productivity.
7. Tencent
Revenue: US$84.6bn
Employees: 108,800
CEO: Ma Huateng (Tencent Cloud CEO: Dowson Tong)
Founded: 1998
Tencent drives its own commitment to using clean energy and reducing carbon output by creating solutions for others to use. It utilises its expertise to support the energy energy industry through data analytics, AI solutions, IoT applications and its cloud computing services, which allows the sector to optimise operations and reduce costs. As well as this, Tencent fosters innovation in renewable energy and sustainable solutions.
6. Samsung
Revenue: US$194bn
Employees: 270,400
CEO: Kyung Kye-Hyun and Han Jong-hee
Founded: 1938
Samsung SDI, a battery and electronic materials manufacturer, operates its business with Energy Solutions and Electronic Materials in mind. One of the world’s leading companies in lithium-ion energy storage, it works to make the Earth cleaner through energy storage devices, which it advocates stand at the centre of the shift from nuclear to green power. Its customised solutions meet the various purposes and demands of the electric power market.
5. Tesla
Revenue: US$96.8bn
Employees: 140,500
CEO: Elon Musk
Founded: 2003
Alongside the production of EVs, Tesla also offers energy storage solutions like Powerwall and Powerpack, which help facilitate the transition to renewable energy. After acquiring SolarCity in 2016, Tesla added energy generation to Tesla Energy's business. Tesla's energy storage systems enable grid stability and integration of renewables, while its grid services and virtual power plant projects enhance grid efficiency. As Tesla’s clean energy division, Tesla Energy harnesses technological innovation, software integration and sustainability which positions it as a leading tech company in the energy space.
4. Nvidia
Revenue: US$27bn
Employees: 29,600
CEO: Jensen Huang
Founded: 1993
Powering the future of energy with AI and high-performance computing is Nvidia, which supports energy companies in turning their attention to a software-defined approach to explore, produce and deliver lower-cost energy as they simultaneously strive for net zero emission goals. Energy giants including the likes of Shell and Siemens Gamesa optimise their operations and explore future opportunities thanks to Nvidia technologies.
3. AWS
Revenue: US$90.8bn
Employees: 136,000
CEO: Matt Garman (from 3 June)
Founded: 2006
AWS’ cloud solutions enable its customers to transform, innovate and accelerate the energy transition. Its solutions benefit businesses across the energy value chain, including oil and gas, power and utilities, renewables and decarbonisation. Acknowledging how critical it is for energy companies to have a proven technology partner with deep industry experience by their side, AWS provides solutions for organisations across the energy value chain to transform their operations, drive greater efficiency, increase production, reduce costs and maximise safety and security.
2. Google
Revenue: US$305.6bn
Employees: 182,400
CEO: Sundar Pichai (Google Cloud Thomas Kurian)
Founded: 1998
With Google Cloud, power and utility companies are able to digitise their businesses. Google Cloud leverages the company’s wider energy expertise and AI leadership to run what it calls the world’s most energy-efficient data centres which, in turn, help power companies reach their efficiency goals. Some of its leading clients include Energias De Portugal, Sunpower, Veolia, Sunrun, ENGIE, PTTEP, TotalEnergies and E.ON.
As well as this, Google’s advanced data analytics enable energy companies to optimise operations, improve efficiency and develop predictive maintenance solutions for infrastructure. Through its various offerings, Google Cloud helps energy companies transition to cleaner energy sources and drive innovation in the sector, which in turn contributes to a more sustainable energy future.
1. Microsoft
Revenue: US$211bn
Employees: 221,000
CEO: Satya Nadella
Founded: 1975
Microsoft is driven to transform the energy and resources industry and achieve net zero. With its technology and innovation, it enables energy companies to deliver safe, reliable and clean energy. With customers including bp, Shell and Equinor, it helps businesses achieve top business and IT priorities as well as addressing data challenges with cloud-based platforms, displaying how data and analytics will drive the future of the energy industry.
Making energy more intelligent, Microsoft’s partners can leverage the likes of carbon capture, emissions management, green hydrogen and wind turbine optimisation in the pursuit of net zero. Darryl Willis, Microsoft’s CVP Energy & Resources Industry, says: “We are committed to a holistic and balanced approach to meet the world’s growing energy demands securely, equitably and sustainably, with technology enabling the journey to a new energy future.”
