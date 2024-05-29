Top 10: Tech Companies in Energy

The innovation and efficiency that is driven by technology companies of all shapes and sizes play an undeniably key role in supporting the energy and utilities industries, especially when it comes to meeting sustainability goals.



Software and solutions can plug all sorts of gaps and provide detailed insights, whether that be through predictive maintenance, IoT solutions for asset monitoring or AI algorithms that boost energy optimisation.



As well as this, advancements in renewable energy — like the ever-growing sectors of solar and wind — can benefit from tech-driven improvements, enhancing sustainability and reliability, even when in the most remote of locations.

Here are 10 of the leading technology companies which lifts the energy sector thanks to its innovations and expertise.