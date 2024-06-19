Top 10: Energy Startups

Energy startups are at the forefront of revolutionising the energy sector with their zest for innovation and ability to offer a fresh perspective.
And with the sector at the core of an ever-changing landscape, these companies, despite being in their formative years, are putting forward innovative solutions to address climate change and the increasing demand for sustainable energy sources.
This week, Energy Digital runs through 10 startups that are leveraging advanced technologies and business models, and are definitely ones to watch.
10. Found Energy
HQ: Massachusetts, USA
CEO: Peter Godart
Bringing clean energy to heavy industry, Found Energy builds rechargeable aluminium fuel power systems aimed at eliminating carbon emissions across a range of areas, ranging from industrial heating to maritime shipping. It builds its systems off technology developed at MIT that enables metallic aluminium to split water to safely generate hydrogen and/or industrial heat on-site at more than five times the volumetric energy density of liquid hydrogen, more than three times that of methanol and ammonia and more than 25 times that of Li-ion batteries.
Co-Founder and CEO Peter Godart is a former NASA scientist and MIT PhD on a mission to address the climate crisis by turning waste materials into carbon-free, energy-dense replacements for fossil fuels.
9. Cling Systems
HQ: Stockholm, Sweden
CEO: William Bergh
Founded by young Swedish entrepreneur William Bergh, Cling Systems works to bring solutions to one issue facing increasing the adoption of electric vehicles — effectively managing the second-life and end-of-life cycles of lithium-ion batteries. The startups’ motto, ‘closing the gap’ highlights Cling Systems’ commitment to global battery circularity and contributing to a thriving society and nature on our finite planet. Cling Systems’ Circular Asset Management System guides batteries towards reuse, repurposing and recycling.
8. Magnotherm
HQ: Darmstadt, Germany
CEO: Timur Si̇rman
Magnotherm develops magnetocaloric cooling technology, which increases efficiency by up to 40% without refrigerant gases. This innovative cooling solution has the potential to revolutionise the refrigeration industry, the company believes. With gas-compression cooling accounting for 20% of global electricity consumption and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Magnotherm leverages decades of pioneering magnetocalorics research and harnesses it into building the cooling solution of the future.
By developing and supplying a new magnetic cooling technology, the startup reduces direct greenhouse gas emissions by 100%.
7. SolCold
HQ: Ness Ziona, Israel
CEO: Yaron Shenhav
Founded in 2016, SolCold is a startup developing outdoor cooling coatings research and development. It works to provide environmentally friendly, solar-powered cooling solutions, with continued optimisation and development a core driver of its success. Its core mission is to simplify and revolutionise the approach to natural, sun-driven cooling using advanced coatings, materials and solutions. SolCold hopes that, thanks to its solutions, there will soon be a day where sustainable cities and various industries adopt its coatings to reduce the dependence on electricity for outdoor cooling.
6. Roam
HQ: Nairobi, Kenya
CEO: Filip Lövström
Co-Founded by Filip Lövström, Albin Wilson and Mikael Gånge, Roam focuses on providing electric buses and motorcycles designed and produced in Kenya and offered across Africa. With its vehicles powered by more than 90% renewable energy and contributing significantly to reducing transportation emissions, Roam uses the urgent need to convert to an affordable, sustainable electric standard to empower people continent-wide to move away from fossil-centric modes of transport.
As well as this, Roam offers modular energy solutions on a residential and industrial and utility scale. This aims to give the people of Kenya and beyond long term returns, independence and sustainable solutions.
5. Common Energy
HQ: New York, USA
CEO: Richard Keiser
An electricity management platform, Common Energy helps households switch to renewable energy through community solar projects. Its initiative not only reduces monthly bills but also lowers emissions. It works by collaborating with developers across the US to activate clean energy projects and maximise ROI. Its platform enables people to connect new clean energy projects to the grid, reducing carbon footprint and lowering electricity costs in no time.
4. Carbo Culture
HQ: Helsinki, Finland
CEO: Henrietta Moon
Carbo Culture is building a rapidly scalable biochar carbon removal solution that converts waste biomass into carbon-negative charcoal with its patented Carbolysis reactors. Its main motivator is avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, which it says must go beyond emission reductions, and actively draw carbon down from the atmosphere by storing it away safely — for good.
Carbo Culture believes photosynthesis is the fastest way to draw down carbon from the atmosphere, converting carbon from plant matter into a stable form of pure carbon so it stays out of the air.
3. EcoFlow
HQ: Washington, USA
CEO: Eli Harris
Motivated by the mission to ‘power a new world’, EcoFlow pioneers an aspirational, technology-driven, eco-friendly future with its smart energy solutions. Working in portable power, solar technology and smart home energy solutions, its products also serve to foster inclusion and raise standards of living in areas where power shortages stunt growth and development.
Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to continue to be a reliable and trusted energy companion in providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors and in mobile spaces.
2. FusionOne
HQ: Ontario, Canada
CEO: Elliot Talbot
FusionOne creates reactors that convert plastic waste into green hydrogen through thermal decomposition. Because FusionOne diverts plastic waste from landfill, its HydroPlas solution addresses both waste management and clean energy production.
The system is capable of processing multiple carbon based feedstocks but has been optimised for plastic waste. Thanks to FusionOne, thousands of tonnes of waste are being diverted from landfill sites to produce a clean and profitable energy stream, fighting in the war on plastic.
1. Enpal
HQ: Berlin, Germany
CEO: Mario Kohle
Leading our list of startups leading the charge in transforming the energy landscape with their diverse and impactful innovations is Enpal. The startup provides solar-as-a-service, allowing homeowners to lease solar panels and storage systems without upfront costs. Its model includes lifetime maintenance and monitoring, aiming to democratise access to solar energy.
Its portfolio of renewable energy solutions — specialising in solar modules, battery storage, wallboxes, heat pumps and energy management systems — makes renewable energy smart, easy and affordable. Its work has not gone unrecognised: the winner of numerous awards, Enpal is backed by leading impact investors and climate tech venture capital firms which has allowed the startup to successfully install more than 65,000 PV systems in Germany and Italy.
