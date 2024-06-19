Top 10: Energy Startups

Energy startups are at the forefront of revolutionising the energy sector with their zest for innovation and ability to offer a fresh perspective.

And with the sector at the core of an ever-changing landscape, these companies, despite being in their formative years, are putting forward innovative solutions to address climate change and the increasing demand for sustainable energy sources.

This week, Energy Digital runs through 10 startups that are leveraging advanced technologies and business models, and are definitely ones to watch.

10. Found Energy

HQ: Massachusetts, USA

CEO: Peter Godart

Bringing clean energy to heavy industry, Found Energy builds rechargeable aluminium fuel power systems aimed at eliminating carbon emissions across a range of areas, ranging from industrial heating to maritime shipping. It builds its systems off technology developed at MIT that enables metallic aluminium to split water to safely generate hydrogen and/or industrial heat on-site at more than five times the volumetric energy density of liquid hydrogen, more than three times that of methanol and ammonia and more than 25 times that of Li-ion batteries.

Co-Founder and CEO Peter Godart is a former NASA scientist and MIT PhD on a mission to address the climate crisis by turning waste materials into carbon-free, energy-dense replacements for fossil fuels.

9. Cling Systems

HQ: Stockholm, Sweden

CEO: William Bergh

Founded by young Swedish entrepreneur William Bergh, Cling Systems works to bring solutions to one issue facing increasing the adoption of electric vehicles — effectively managing the second-life and end-of-life cycles of lithium-ion batteries. The startups’ motto, ‘closing the gap’ highlights Cling Systems’ commitment to global battery circularity and contributing to a thriving society and nature on our finite planet. Cling Systems’ Circular Asset Management System guides batteries towards reuse, repurposing and recycling.

8. Magnotherm

HQ: Darmstadt, Germany

CEO: Timur Si̇rman

Magnotherm develops magnetocaloric cooling technology, which increases efficiency by up to 40% without refrigerant gases. This innovative cooling solution has the potential to revolutionise the refrigeration industry​, the company believes. With gas-compression cooling accounting for 20% of global electricity consumption and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Magnotherm leverages decades of pioneering magnetocalorics research and harnesses it into building the cooling solution of the future.

By developing and supplying a new magnetic cooling technology, the startup reduces direct greenhouse gas emissions by 100%.

7. SolCold

HQ: Ness Ziona, Israel

CEO: Yaron Shenhav

Founded in 2016, SolCold is a startup developing outdoor cooling coatings research and development. It works to provide environmentally friendly, solar-powered cooling solutions, with continued optimisation and development a core driver of its success. Its core mission is to simplify and revolutionise the approach to natural, sun-driven cooling using advanced coatings, materials and solutions. SolCold hopes that, thanks to its solutions, there will soon be a day where sustainable cities and various industries adopt its coatings to reduce the dependence on electricity for outdoor cooling.

6. Roam

HQ: Nairobi, Kenya

CEO: Filip Lövström

