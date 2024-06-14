IEA: Global Renewables Lagging Behind COP28 Climate Targets

COP28 saw the first formal setting out of 2030 targets globally, which involve tripling renewable power capacity, doubling energy efficiency improvements, significantly reducing methane emissions and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

Despite this, the IEA found that few countries have set explicit 2030 targets for renewable capacity in their NDCs. Current commitments amount to 1,300GW, which the IEA says is 12% of what is needed to meet COP28’s objective. On the other hand, the IEA’s analysis shows that domestic ambitions could lead to nearly 8,000GW of global installed capacity by 2030.

The research indicates that tripling global renewable capacity by 2030 is ambitious but achievable, with record-breaking deployment rates, sector momentum and increased competitiveness with fossil fuels — especially solar PV and wind — driving the growth of adoption.

If 2030 ambitions are realised, the IEA expects solar PV capacity to exceed hydropower, which it coined as the largest renewable source in 2022. This is because more countries are targeting wind and solar PV than dispatchable renewables, with 64 countries setting goals for solar PV and 61 for wind, compared to 47 for hydropower and 31 for bioenergy.

Key challenges will remain, whether they be lengthy permitting processes, insufficient grid infrastructure investment, the need for efficient integration of variable renewables and high financing costs, particularly in developing economies.

So, what next? Tailored policy priorities for different economic contexts, the IEA says.

Advanced economies need to streamline permitting processes, ensure sufficient and skilled staffing and engage local communities to expedite renewable energy expansion for these goals to be attainable and keep global climate success in sight.

