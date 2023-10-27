IEA World Energy Outlook 2023 reports solar & EV strength

The energy world remains fragile but has effective ways to improve energy security and tackle emissions — this is the headline from The World Energy Outlook 2023, The International Energy Agency’s flagship annual report.

Fifty years after the IEA was founded, the report explores how structural shifts in economies and energy use are shifting the way that the world meets rising demand for energy in a year of geopolitical tensions and fragile energy markets.

Published each year since 1998, its objective data and dispassionate analysis provide critical insights into global energy supply and demand in different scenarios and the implications for energy security, climate change goals and economic development.

“Today’s IEA report outlines the role of clean technology needed by 2030. I agree that the clean energy transition is no longer a question of if, but how soon. Innovators, entrepreneurs, corporates, and financiers have got us to a point where we can seriously start to speak about technology’s role in facilitating the energy transition,” says Prateek Bumb, CTO and Co-Founder of Carbon Clean.

“All of this will be in vain however if industry doesn’t receive the support needed to have a meaningful impact. Carbon capture is critical, but we must move faster to reach the required one gigatonne capture capacity by 2030.

“Governments have a key role to play in providing policy support that enables a collaborative environment between financiers, hard-to-abate operators, and clean tech companies. We’re moving in the right direction, but the planet cannot afford complacency.”





The energy transition in action

Whilst the energy crisis has eased, it certainly hasn’t settled, and the report warns that the risk of further disruption is ever present.

Fossil fuel prices are down from their 2022 peaks, but markets are tense and volatile, with stubborn inflation, higher borrowing costs and elevated debt levels affecting energy investing.



