Top 10 Solar Companies

“There is no conflict between profitable business and sustainable business — both go hand in hand,” believes Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer at SolarEdge.

The solar industry is one of the fastest-growing industries. Today, over two million homes in the United States use solar energy, and these numbers are expected to grow over the coming years both in the US and globally, despite the increasing cost of photovoltaic (PV) panels.

As the global energy transition develops, the world’s largest companies are working alongside the individual homeowner to swap to renewable energy where possible, and we’ve taken a dive into some of the top global companies providing solar energy and contributing to achieving a zero-carbon footprint.

Seoul based Qcells runs the world's first production line dedicated to perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells in Jincheon.

The company has committed a substantial investment of US$100m to bring this next-generation solar cell technology — which has the potential to boost efficiency by 50-75% compared to standard solar panels — from the realm of lab tests and academic research to practical application.

“This investment in the Jincheon facility marks an important step in securing technological leadership,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells.

“With a global R&D network spanning from Korea, Germany and the US, Qcells will ramp up its efforts to produce high-efficiency advanced tandem cells.”

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (also known as LONGi Solar or LONGi), is a Chinese company that specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) products.

Founded in 2000, LONGi Solar is one of the world's largest manufacturers of monocrystalline silicon wafers, cells, and modules, with a total module shipment volume of over 30 GW in 2021. The company is known for its high-efficiency solar products, including its monocrystalline solar panels, which have some of the highest conversion rates in the industry.

LONGi has operations in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, India, Malaysia and other countries, including residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar power systems.