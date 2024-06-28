Huawei Takes the Lead on Electric Power Intelligence
The drive for carbon neutrality is accelerating the demand for renewable energy worldwide, however businesses face unpredictable supplies and storage challenges.
Huawei is taking the lead by maximising the value of digitalisation and intelligence by integrating it to provide electric power solutions.
Here, we chat to David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of its Electric Power Digitalisation BU, about the company’s intelligent distribution solution.
David Sun, who joined Huawei in 1998 and has worked on many key corporate transformation projects, describes the main challenge for future power systems is “transitioning from load-based power generation in certain environments to source-grid-load-storage interaction in uncertain environments.”
“We need to build grid-based sources, loads and networks.”
“Grid-based sources, like weather forecasts, can provide accurate weather data to enhance the prediction accuracy of wind, solar, and hydro power generation.
“Grid-based loads involve the precise analysis and prediction of energy consumption behaviour.
“Grid-based networks enable the accurate collection of network status information, such as low voltage, reverse voltage overload, three-phase imbalance, active and reactive power, and asset running status.
“It is necessary to align these three grid-based capabilities with service strategies to achieve grid autonomy."
Digital foundations are key
David also explains why, in the era of digitisation and autonomous solutions, power companies must build digital foundations to address the challenges of new power systems.
“The digital foundation consists of three core capabilities: ubiquitous network connection, powerful intelligent computing, and a digital platform that accumulates enterprise know-how assets,” he says.
“These will become the new strategic assets of power enterprises. In the digital era, no single player can solve all pain points.
“Hierarchical decoupling, modularisation, and converged innovation are indispensable. Open, digital and intelligent ecosystems must be created, including for algorithms, applications, edge computing, and terminals.
“These ecosystems will allow industry and cross-industry capabilities to be used by customers on demand,” David continues.
"We strive to empower electric power experts"
Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit, set up in 2022, covers research and development, marketing, sales and more.
It aims to connect key power scenario requirements and digital technologies, and is committed to pairing digital and intelligent communication technologies to these scenarios.
“At the Electric Power Digitalisation BU, we strive to empower electric power experts with digital expertise and help customers build systematic digital capabilities for sustainable development,” David says.
“In China, we worked with partners to help State Grid Shaanxi build the Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) featuring ‘cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device’ synergy.
“This enabled the company to evolve from the single-point digitalisation of transformer districts and power distribution rooms to architecture-supported, evolvable, open, and systematic intelligence,” he concludes.
The Intelligent Distribution Solution features one line, a HPLC with 99.9% reliability to enable fast and reliable access for transformer district devices, and is carried on one network, one device and one platform.
This results in improved power supply reliability, including the ability to locate a fault in as little as 25 minutes. Benefits also include new energy management, improved O&M efficiency, and the agile development of new services.
