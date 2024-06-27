Three & Ericsson Improve Network Energy Efficiency by 70%

“We plan to take these learnings on board for future projects, ensuring that we continue to improve the environmental impact of our network.”

Alongside deploying more energy-efficient radios, Three UK has implemented software features that reduce power consumption during low traffic hours. Advanced machine learning, passive cooling and power-saving features enable the new generation of radios to work autonomously across 4G and 5G networks.

These radios can deactivate components when not in use and reactivate them in microseconds when needed, optimising energy use.

This combination of hardware and software upgrades has improved network energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites all while improving network performance, reducing site footprint and lowering CO₂ emissions.

Evangelia Tzifa, CTO of Networks & Managed Services at Ericsson UK and Ireland said: “Together with Three UK, we are redefining the network of the future and making it both smarter and more energy efficient. To increase network availability and performance while reducing network energy consumption is a testament to the technology and expertise of our two great teams.