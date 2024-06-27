Three & Ericsson Improve Network Energy Efficiency by 70%
Three UK and Ericsson have set new standards for sustainable networks by boosting energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites.
This is achieved through a significant milestone in innovative hardware and software which enable the cutting of CO₂ emissions and enhance network sustainability.
By deploying next-generation AI-powered hardware and software solutions from Ericsson, Three in the UK has boosted network energy performance over an 18 month network modernisation period by using industry-leading energy-efficient radios and leveraging AI and data analytics.
Innovative solutions for energy efficiency
Three became one of the first major operators in the UK to deploy Ericsson’s award-winning dual-band Radio 4490, a model that consumes less power and is 25% lighter than its predecessors. The deployment of this technology simplifies site access and accelerates upgrades.
Iain Milligan, Chief Network Officer at Three UK, said: “Three UK's collaboration with Ericsson marks a milestone in our commitment to sustainability. We've achieved excellent improvements in energy efficiency while expanding network capabilities for our customers.
“We plan to take these learnings on board for future projects, ensuring that we continue to improve the environmental impact of our network.”
Alongside deploying more energy-efficient radios, Three UK has implemented software features that reduce power consumption during low traffic hours. Advanced machine learning, passive cooling and power-saving features enable the new generation of radios to work autonomously across 4G and 5G networks.
These radios can deactivate components when not in use and reactivate them in microseconds when needed, optimising energy use.
This combination of hardware and software upgrades has improved network energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites all while improving network performance, reducing site footprint and lowering CO₂ emissions.
Evangelia Tzifa, CTO of Networks & Managed Services at Ericsson UK and Ireland said: “Together with Three UK, we are redefining the network of the future and making it both smarter and more energy efficient. To increase network availability and performance while reducing network energy consumption is a testament to the technology and expertise of our two great teams.
“I am both excited and proud to know that we are building a modern digital infrastructure together that brings not only superior performance for Three customers, but also helps to make the future more promising and sustainable.”
The partnership between Three UK and Ericsson is setting new standards for smart and sustainable networks, demonstrating that innovation in energy efficiency can go hand-in-hand with enhanced network performance and a reduced environmental impact.
Energy efficiency in telecoms
McKinsey highlights the growing imperative of energy optimisation for telco networks due to rising energy costs, growing consumption and the need to meet decarbonisation goals.
This, the consultancy says, is pressuring telcos to lower costs and use electricity more efficiently.
It reports that large operators have seen their energy cost increases outpace sales growth by more than 50% in recent years, but serves optimism by saying it is possible to achieve significant savings on energy thanks to a combination of analytics, procurement and technology shifts armed with the right vision, strategy and organisational approach.
“Our research shows that companies can achieve 15% to 30% savings in energy cost by using a holistic approach that combines technology solutions with site and equipment optimisation, pricing and operational levers to create substantial and sustainable change,” the McKinsey report’s foreword said.
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.
- F1 and DHL Drive Emissions Reduction On and Off the TrackSustainability
- Q&A with ABB’s Data Centres Portfolio Manager Danel TürkTechnology & AI
- Evian's Bottling Efficiency Journey with Schneider ElectricSustainability
- F1 Races Towards Green Future with Aggreko Power PartnershipSustainability