Article
Smart Energy

Three & Ericsson Improve Network Energy Efficiency by 70%

By Maya Derrick
June 27, 2024
undefined mins
Ericsson solutions have significantly improved Three UK's energy efficiency
Thanks to hardware and software upgrades, Three and Ericsson have reported energy efficiency benefits and lower CO₂ emissions across its smart networks

Three UK and Ericsson have set new standards for sustainable networks by boosting energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites.

This is achieved through a significant milestone in innovative hardware and software which enable the cutting of CO₂ emissions and enhance network sustainability.

Youtube Placeholder

By deploying next-generation AI-powered hardware and software solutions from Ericsson, Three in the UK has boosted network energy performance over an 18 month network modernisation period by using industry-leading energy-efficient radios and leveraging AI and data analytics.

Innovative solutions for energy efficiency

Three became one of the first major operators in the UK to deploy Ericsson’s award-winning dual-band Radio 4490, a model that consumes less power and is 25% lighter than its predecessors. The deployment of this technology simplifies site access and accelerates upgrades.

Iain Milligan, Chief Network Officer at Three UK, said: “Three UK's collaboration with Ericsson marks a milestone in our commitment to sustainability. We've achieved excellent improvements in energy efficiency while expanding network capabilities for our customers.

Iain Milligan, Chief Network Officer at Three UK

“We plan to take these learnings on board for future projects, ensuring that we continue to improve the environmental impact of our network.”

Alongside deploying more energy-efficient radios, Three UK has implemented software features that reduce power consumption during low traffic hours. Advanced machine learning, passive cooling and power-saving features enable the new generation of radios to work autonomously across 4G and 5G networks.

These radios can deactivate components when not in use and reactivate them in microseconds when needed, optimising energy use.

This combination of hardware and software upgrades has improved network energy efficiency by up to 70% at selected sites all while improving network performance, reducing site footprint and lowering CO₂ emissions.

Evangelia Tzifa, CTO of Networks & Managed Services at Ericsson UK and Ireland said: “Together with Three UK, we are redefining the network of the future and making it both smarter and more energy efficient. To increase network availability and performance while reducing network energy consumption is a testament to the technology and expertise of our two great teams.

Evangelia Tzifa, CTO of Networks & Managed Services at Ericsson UK and Ireland

“I am both excited and proud to know that we are building a modern digital infrastructure together that brings not only superior performance for Three customers, but also helps to make the future more promising and sustainable.”

The partnership between Three UK and Ericsson is setting new standards for smart and sustainable networks, demonstrating that innovation in energy efficiency can go hand-in-hand with enhanced network performance and a reduced environmental impact.

Energy efficiency in telecoms

McKinsey highlights the growing imperative of energy optimisation for telco networks due to rising energy costs, growing consumption and the need to meet decarbonisation goals.

This, the consultancy says, is pressuring telcos to lower costs and use electricity more efficiently.

It reports that large operators have seen their energy cost increases outpace sales growth by more than 50% in recent years, but serves optimism by saying it is possible to achieve significant savings on energy thanks to a combination of analytics, procurement and technology shifts armed with the right vision, strategy and organisational approach.

An Ericsson engineer improving network energy efficiency

“Our research shows that companies can achieve 15% to 30% savings in energy cost by using a holistic approach that combines technology solutions with site and equipment optimisation, pricing and operational levers to create substantial and sustainable change,” the McKinsey report’s foreword said.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

EricssonThreeenergy efficiencynetwork operations
Share
Share
Author
Maya Derrick

Featured Articles

Nucor Exec a Star of Women of Carbon Doc at Climate Week NYC

Tabitha Stine, General Manager of Energy Solutions Services at Nucor speaks with Energy Digital about all things carbon ahead of Climate Week NYC

atNorth Spearheads Nordic Data Centre Heat Reuse

atNorth announces its largest Danish data centre with an initial capacity of 250MW, marking a significant milestone in sustainable AI-ready facilities

E.ON and AMPECO Boost European EV Charging with Partnership

E.ON Drive Infrastructure partners with AMPECO to expand its sustainable EV charging network, ensuring cutting-edge technology for a greener tomorrow

Coal Power's Persistence in a Greening World

Oil & Gas

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC – SOLD OUT!

Sustainability

Spain and Portugal Can Lead EU Green Energy, Says McKinsey

Sustainability