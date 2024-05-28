Sustainable Cold Chains Crucial for Africa, Says Danfoss

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the situation is even more dire, with up to 40% of food lost between farms and markets, two-thirds of this occurring in the first mile. This highlights the urgent need for investment in cold chain infrastructure to save resources and protect the environment.

The need for cooling in Africa

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ninth annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency — held recently in Nairobi, Kenya — underscored the importance of global action on energy efficiency.

The conference emphasised that increasing temperatures, population growth, urbanisation and rising incomes are driving a greater need for cooling.

The first-ever Global Cooling Watch Report, launched at COP28, predicts that cooling demand could triple by 2050, potentially doubling greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to more than the total annual greenhouse gas emissions produced by the US today.

However, the report also indicates that enhancing efficiency in cold chains and refrigeration through minimum energy performance standards and passive cooling can deliver 30% of the required energy savings by 2050. This large energy saving is possible because refrigeration operates 24 hours a day, year-round, making it a critical area for efficiency improvements.

Near-zero emission cooling

Astrid Mozes, President of Regions at Danfoss, highlighted the potential for near-zero emission cooling.

She said: “The good news is that near-zero emission cooling is possible. In fact, emissions in 2050 could be cut by 97% with readily-available technology including state-of-the-art energy efficiency.